Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $160.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00377113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,436,404,222 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

