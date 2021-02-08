Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

DUK stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

