SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.80. 129,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

