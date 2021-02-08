Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €67.50 ($79.41) target price by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.27 ($66.20).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €56.12 ($66.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €56.12 ($66.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.