Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,608. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $326.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

