Knuff & Co LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.21. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

