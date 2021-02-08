South Street Advisors LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.60 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average of $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,916,255. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

