Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $95.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

