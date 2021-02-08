Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

