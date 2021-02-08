Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 12,204 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

