Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

