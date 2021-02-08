Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,969 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $94,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

