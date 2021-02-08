Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $65.85 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,966 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of AmerisourceBergen worth $65,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

