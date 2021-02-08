Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $313.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,110.19 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

