BOScoin Market Cap Reaches $618,266.32 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $618,266.32 and $12.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

