Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $30.00.

1/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00.

1/4/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.