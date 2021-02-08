Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.