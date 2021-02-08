Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

