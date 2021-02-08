Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 90,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000.

MNA stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

