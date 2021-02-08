Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $12,534,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

