Bank of The West Sells 1,810 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

