Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $276.97 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.60.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

