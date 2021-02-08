Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE CIB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after buying an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

