Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lowered by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,855,307 shares of company stock valued at $133,486,928. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $79.61 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

