Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $214,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of DXC opened at $26.23 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

