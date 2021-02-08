T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $160.85 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

