Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

