Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Cap of $394,977.03

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $394,977.03 and approximately $440.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

