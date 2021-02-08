Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0427

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $90.70 million and $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

