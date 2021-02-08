Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,539 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

