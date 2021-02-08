Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

