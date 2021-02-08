Bank of The West Sells 476 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of The West lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.