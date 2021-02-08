Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 816 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 121.8% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 82.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

