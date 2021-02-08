TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

