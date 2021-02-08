Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Livent comprises about 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -220.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

