South Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,000. General Motors makes up approximately 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

