Ibex Investors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,690,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $30.19 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

