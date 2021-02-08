BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $69.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

