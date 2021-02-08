South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.68.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.