ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.35

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 9204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

