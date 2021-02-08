ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.35

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 9204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

