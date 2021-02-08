Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,422,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $73.35 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

