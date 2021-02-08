Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

