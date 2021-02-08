Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 193,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $62.27.

