California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $189,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $324.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

