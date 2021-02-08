California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $314,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $132.17 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.