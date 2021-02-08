TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,284 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

