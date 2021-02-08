eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

