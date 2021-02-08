Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 125.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

S&P Global stock opened at $324.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

