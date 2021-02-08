The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $145.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.