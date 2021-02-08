Girard Partners LTD. Has $797,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

