Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.65

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 729952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
