Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.65

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 729952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.